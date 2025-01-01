Scope

This journal and section is closed for submission

Digital Musicology is a forum for musicological research engaged with digital technology. This section uses the term “musicology” in its broadest sense: including more traditional approaches, such as ethnomusicology, historical musicology, and music theory, as well as newer ones, such as music information retrieval, music library studies, and music perception and cognition. Articles engage not only with Western art music, but also non-Western art music and popular music from any regional tradition. Equal interests are represented for scholarship that engages with musical scores and recorded music, as well as scholarship engaged with written texts about the music itself or the context in which music is created or received.

The Digital Musicology specialty section showcases papers that describe new methods, tools, and infrastructures, papers that use existing technologies for both big and small data investigations of musicological questions, and papers that comparatively evaluate existing approaches. It also showcases papers that consider technical or philosophical issues related to the acquisition, representation, and standardization of musicological data. Digital Musicology is committed to supporting reproducible research, and encourages authors to make their algorithms, implementations, and datasets freely available, whenever possible.