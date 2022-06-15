Mission & scope

Frontiers in Drug Discovery is an ESCI and Scopus-indexed multidisciplinary journal focused on the discovery and development of new drugs and therapies.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Stefania Galdiero (University of Naples Federico II), this journal fosters studies across disciplines, with a primary focus on investigations dedicated to a wide range of therapeutic agents and their mode of action, including small molecules and biologics, along with cutting-edge technologies critical to drug discovery and development. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

a broad range of in silico methods from molecular modeling to artificial intelligence

big data and smart data, knowledge discovery, and actionable knowledge

biologics including therapeutic proteins, antibodies, cell therapies and gene therapies

computational-chemistry-biology-medicine continuum

drug combination

drug repurposing

experimental low-, medium-, and high-throughput approaches

in silico and in vitro ADME-tox studies to assist drug discovery

in vitro models for early-stage drug discovery such as 3D cell cultures and patient-derived organoids

in vivo models and animal use alternatives

mechanisms of action of drugs and drug candidates

national and international drug discovery and development platforms and networks

novel targets, pathways, and molecular mechanisms in health and disease states

novel therapeutic strategies

small molecules including short peptides, nucleic acids, and macrocycles.

Frontiers in Drug Discovery is also interested in studies on personalized and stratified medicine, pharmacoeconomics, project mining, management and strategic planning, ecosystem mapping, public-private partnerships, academic drug discovery and translational medicine, training and education, empowering citizen and patients to contribute to the drug discovery process, and increasing the awareness of politicians and mass media about drug discovery. Furthermore, the journal welcomes submissions which support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts related to healthcare policy, drug delivery, molecules discovered in silico that have not been validated experimentally, pharmacoeconomics, drug manufacturing, drug marketing or ethics of drug development are not suitable for publication in this journal. The journal will consider traditional medicines, provided there is well-established, peer-reviewed scientific evidence of efficacy and the principal active molecules are clearly identified.

Frontiers in Drug Discovery is committed to advancing the discovery and development of new drugs and therapies by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike.