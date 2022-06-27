Main content

Field chief editor bruno villoutreix Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM) Paris , France Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Drug Discovery

Mission & scope Frontiers in Drug Discovery is an Open Access journal publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across disciplines and associated cutting edge technologies that are critical to the discovery and development of new drugs and therapies. Field Chief Editor Bruno Villoutreix at INSERM is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide. The covered drugs encompass a wide variety of agents, including small molecules and biologics. Coverage includes: Small molecules including short peptides, nucleic acids, macrocycles

Biologics including therapeutic proteins, antibodies, cell therapies

Experimental low, medium and high-throughput approaches

In vitro models for early-stage drug discovery such as 3D cell cultures, patient-derived organoids

A broad range of in silico methods from molecular modeling to artificial intelligence

Big data and smart data, knowledge discovery and actionable knowledge

Novel targets, pathways and molecular mechanisms in the health and disease states

Novel therapeutic strategies

Drug repurposing

Drug combination

In silico and in vitro ADME-Tox studies to assist drug discovery

Computational-Chemistry-Biology-Medicine continuum

National and International Drug Discovery and Development Platforms and Networks

Integration of skills and technologies, Transcending silo mentality and promoting efficiency We also welcome editorial submissions that explore topics such as personalized and stratified medicine, pharmacoeconomics, project mining, management and strategic planning, ecosystem mapping, public-private partnerships, academic drug discovery and translational medicine, training and education, empowering citizen and patients to contribute to the drug discovery process and increasing the awareness of politicians and mass medias about drug discovery Frontiers in Drug Discovery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Discov.

Abbreviation fddsv

Electronic ISSN 2674-0338

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.