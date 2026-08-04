Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Federal University of São Carlos
São Carlos, Brazil
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents