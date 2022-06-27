annarita falanga
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Department of Biomedical and Biotechnological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Federal University of São Carlos
São Carlos, Brazil
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Department of Pharmacy, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Department of Pharmacy, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Catholic University of Brasilia (UCB)
Brasília, Brazil
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
State University of Campinas
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Universidad de la República
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em Saúde, Universidade do Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Rega Institute for Medical Research, Faculty of Medicine, KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
Xuzhou Medical University
Xuzhou, China
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Anti-Infective Agents