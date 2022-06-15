Scope

The Anti-Cancer Drugs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing drug discovery and development for oncology.

Led by Dr. Kareem Azab from University of Texas Southwestern, the Anti-Cancer Drugs section welcomes submissions in the various domains of drug discovery and development, which connect fundamental and translational research for novel therapeutic targets, drugs, or therapeutic modalities against cancer.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

3d tumor models and novel in-vitro techniques

ai in oncology drug discovery and development

biologics and small molecules for immunotherapies

cancer and aging

challenges in oncology clinical trials, enrollment, protocol deviations, and big data

exploring multiple mechanisms of action

integration of molecular biology, systems biology, and genome sciences to assist anti-cancer drug discovery

precision oncology drug development

rethinking cancer classification and impact on drug development and treatments

the issue of inflammation in cancer

tumor microenvironment and therapeutic implications

understanding risk factors

uncovering novel approaches and stimulating multidisciplinary approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the discovery and development of anti-cancer drugs, focusing on novel therapeutic targets, drugs, or therapeutic modalities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the drug discovery and development for oncology, 3d tumor models, ai in oncology drug discovery, biologics and small molecules for immunotherapies, cancer and aging, challenges in oncology clinical trials, exploring multiple mechanisms of action, integration of molecular biology, precision oncology drug development, rethinking cancer classification, inflammation in cancer, tumor microenvironment, understanding risk factors, and uncovering novel approaches (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug discovery and development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.