Scope

Cancer is a global affliction affecting millions worldwide and spanning across all age groups. Therefore, there is a great need for novel anti-cancer therapeutics, new strategies for early screening, biomarker testing and diagnosis.

The Anti-Cancer Drugs section of Frontiers in Drug Discovery publishes high-quality open-access research in the field of drug discovery and development for oncology. It spans from fundamental to translational research welcoming original research, reviews, and perspectives aimed at disseminating scientific knowledge for novel therapeutic targets, drugs, or therapeutic modalities against cancer.

Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

•Integration of molecular biology, systems biology and genome sciences, among others, to assist anti-cancer drug discovery

•Exploration of novel mechanisms and of the various factors fuelling cancer development and progression

•Cancer and aging

•Exploring multiple mechanisms of action

•Tumor microenvironment and therapeutic implications

•3D tumor models, novel in-vitro techniques

•AI in oncology drug discovery and development

•The issue of inflammation in cancer

•Biologics and small molecules for immunotherapies

•Uncovering novel approaches and stimulating multidisciplinary approaches

•Understanding risk factors

•Rethinking cancer classification and impact on drug development and treatments

•Precision oncology drug development

•Challenges in oncology clinical trials, enrollment, protocol deviations, and big data