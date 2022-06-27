Scope

The Anti-Infective Agents section of Frontiers in Drug Discovery publishes high-quality research privileging discovery, development, and characterization of new chemical entities, from small compounds to macro- or supra-molecular structures of either natural or synthetic origin, with prospective value to tackle infectious diseases. As antimicrobial resistance consistently grows and new life-threatening pathogens emerge, this section welcomes both original and review articles addressing cutting-edge research encompassing the discovery of new anti-infective agents, including synthetic vaccines, to development of delivery systems for such agents, understanding of their mechanisms of action and resistance, and investigation of new therapeutic targets in pathogens.

Areas covered

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Disclosure of new anti-infective agents

Design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of new anti-infective agents, including synthetic vaccines; discovery, structural elucidation, and biological evaluation of natural products with antimicrobial action; chemical modifications of previously reported anti-infective agents that significantly improve their therapeutic potential and/or contribute to the understanding of structure-activity relationships (SAR).

• Mechanistic investigations

Structural, physico-chemical, and/or computational approaches towards elucidation/validation of (i) mechanisms of antimicrobial action and/or resistance, or (ii) therapeutic targets in microbial pathogens.

• Application

New nanosystems- or drug conjugation-based technologies for targeted application of anti-infective agents.

All original studies must contribute a significant advance in the frontiers of knowledge regarding the development, understanding, and potential applications of new agents and strategies clearly aimed at mitigating the burden of infectious diseases. Evaluation of new compounds as anti-infective agents must include positive and negative controls and a suitable rationale for the compound design, as well as a selectivity assessment using non-target cells or organisms. The efficacy and effectiveness of new targeted delivery approaches, as applied to anti-infective agents, must be assessed similarly, but additionally including the free anti-infective drug for reference. All biodata reported must be provided with suitable statistical analysis. Literature reviews must focus on a timely yet still poorly covered topic on anti-infective agents.