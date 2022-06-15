Scope

The Anti-Infective Agents section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the discovery, development, and characterization of novel agents to combat infectious diseases.

Led by Dr. Annarita Falanga from the University of Naples Federico II, the Anti-Infective Agents section welcomes submissions in various domains of anti-infective research, which address the growing challenges of antimicrobial resistance and emerging pathogens.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design, synthesis, and evaluation of new anti-infective agents

discovery and evaluation of natural products with antimicrobial properties

elucidation of mechanisms of antimicrobial action and resistance

identification of therapeutic targets in microbial pathogens

development of targeted delivery systems for anti-infective agents

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, understanding, and potential applications of new agents and strategies aimed at mitigating the burden of infectious diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the discovery, development, and characterization of novel agents to combat infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and emerging pathogens (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Anti-Infective Agents section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the development, characterization, or mechanisms of action of agents targeting infectious diseases. Studies unrelated to the direct impact on pathogens or the host-pathogen interaction will not be considered within the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions with insufficient relevance to the field of anti-infective research, such as those not addressing antimicrobial resistance or emerging pathogens, will be excluded from consideration.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anti-infective research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.