Scope

Modulation of the immune system is required for pharmacological interventions in many medical conditions. Immune suppression is integral to the treatment of inflammatory, autoimmune and post-inflammatory fibrotic diseases, allergies and also constitutes a prominent treatment in organ transplantation to prevent rejection of the new organ. Conversely, immune stimulation is adopted to enhance the body’s resistance against infections and well as to combat cancers.

Traditional agents used for immune suppression include glucocorticoids, acting both systemically or topically as anti-inflammatory immunosuppressants. Glucocorticosteroids have been the mainstay of therapy for conditions with an allergic, immunologic, or inflammatory basis, however, they exhibit intervention at several points in the immune response and appear to affect many aspects of inflammation and as such are versatile players that have been associated with serious adverse events.

As we increasingly appreciate that dysregulation of the immune response drives a plethora of pathological settings, so there has been an explosion of immunomodulatory drug targets and therapies that offer the opportunity for more targeted and selective immunomodulation than offered by glucocorticosteroids. These advances include use of small molecule drugs, but increasingly are in the area of biologics (recombinant proteins, antibodies, oligonucleotides, RNA, peptides), adjuvants, cell-based therapies and vaccines that target various elements of the innate and adaptive immune system. Indeed, targeting the immune system has underpinned the therapies and vaccines for COVID-19 and the past decade has seen electrifying progress in immunotherapeutic approaches that provide great benefits to cancer patients. These include the application of either checkpoint-inhibitor drugs. targeting cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen (CTLA-4) or programmed cell death receptor (PD-1) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) expressing T cells. Dendritic cell therapy is another therapeutic modality that has gained a lot of traction. It involves presenting tumour-specific antigens to dendritic cells, either ex vivo or in vivo, to induce a tumour-specific T cell response. Such approaches have revolutionized cancer therapy and spawned a new field termed immune-oncology.

The Anti-inflammatory and Immunomodulatory Agents section of section of Frontiers in Drug Discovery publishes high-quality research focused on discovery, validation and development of immunomodulatory therapeutic targets spanning basic, applied and translational and approaches. The discovery and development of immunomodulatory agents that can selectively and effectively boost or suppress key elements of the host immune response will significantly enhance the Holy Grail of providing more efficacious precision medicines tailored to individuals.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Promising drug targets for Inflammatory, autoimmune and cardiovascular disease, cancer, transplantation and fibrosis

Mechanism of action, monitoring, indications and adverse reactions of steroid sparing drugs

Integration of molecular biology, systems biology and genome sciences to assist immunomodulatory agent discovery

Biopharmaceuticals – recombinant proteins, antibodies, peptides, RNA, antisense oligonucelotides

Adjuvants and small molecule immunomodulators

Stromal and immune cell based-therapies

Delivery of biopharmaceuticals

Vaccine development

Bioinformatics and AI in immunomodulatory agent discovery and development

Immunomodulatory agents and precision medicine

In vitro (particularly patient-derived) and in vivo models

Discovering oral-based therapies, which offer patient convenience, for autoimmune, inflammation and fibrotic condition

Discovery and Investigation of selective immunoproteasome Inhibitors

Microbiome-based treatments

All studies must contribute insights into identification and validation of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory agents for therapeutic applications. Reports dealing with immune mechanism without therapeutic relevance do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.