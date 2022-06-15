Scope

The Anti-inflammatory and Immunomodulating Agents section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the discovery, validation, and development of immunomodulatory therapeutic targets.

Led by Dr. Stephen Ward from the University of Bath, the Anti-inflammatory and Immunomodulating Agents section welcomes submissions in various domains of immunomodulation, which connect between the identification of novel therapeutic targets and their potential applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adjuvants and small molecule immunomodulators

bioinformatics and AI in immunomodulatory agent discovery and development

biopharmaceuticals – recombinant proteins, antibodies, peptides, RNA, antisense oligonucleotides

delivery of biopharmaceuticals

discovering oral-based therapies for autoimmune, inflammation, and fibrotic conditions

in vitro (particularly patient-derived) and in vivo models

integration of molecular biology, systems biology, and genome sciences to assist immunomodulatory agent discovery

immunomodulatory agents and precision medicine

mechanism of action, monitoring, indications, and adverse reactions of steroid sparing drugs

microbiome-based treatments

promising drug targets for inflammatory, autoimmune and cardiovascular disease, cancer, transplantation, and fibrosis

stromal and immune cell-based therapies

vaccine development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the identification and validation of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory agents for therapeutic applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunomodulation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.