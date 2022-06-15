Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, College of Pharmacy, The University of Utah

Scope

The Cardiovascular and Hematologic Drugs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing drug discovery and development for cardiovascular and hematologic disorders.

Led by Dr. TingTing Hong from The University of Utah, the Cardiovascular and Hematologic Drugs section welcomes submissions in various domains of drug discovery, which aim to address the unmet medical needs in cardiovascular and hematologic diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anemia, thrombotic and bleeding disorders

atherosclerosis, thrombosis, arrhythmias, vascular diseases, sudden cardiac death, and heart failure

big data science, bioinformatics, machine learning, drug repurposing, and clinical trial innovations

genetic animal disease models, human genetics, gene regulatory networks, omics, and stem cells models

high-throughput screening, structure-based drug design, and targeted protein degradation

new biologics, modified RNAs, novel delivery methods, and genomic engineering

public and private collaborations, shared commitments, and innovative funding mechanisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about new therapeutic targets, drugs, or modalities for cardiovascular and hematologic disorders, as well as innovations in data science, de-risking strategies, and clinical trial designs.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cardiovascular and hematologic drug discovery, development, and innovations in data science, de-risking strategies, and clinical trial designs, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug discovery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.