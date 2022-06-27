Scope

Cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis, thrombosis, arrhythmias, vascular diseases, sudden cardiac death, and heart failure, are the leading cause of death globally, representing 32% of all deaths. Additionally, hematologic disorders, including anemia, thrombotic and bleeding disorders, contribute to millions more premature deaths and suffering. Yet despite the importance of these diseases, the pace of drug discovery in the cardiovascular and hematologic domains has slowed considerably in the past several decades. Thus, cardiovascular and hematologic disorders remain among the biggest unmet medical needs facing humanity.

Over the past few decades, we have witnessed unprecedented growth of knowledge about health and disease. This includes transformative fundamental biological advances in genetic animal disease models, human genetics, gene regulatory networks, omics and stem cells models, the revolution in chemical biology, which has led to innovations in high-throughput screening, structure-based drug design, and targeted protein degradation; and the emergence of novel modalities, such as new biologics, modified RNAs, novel delivery methods, and genomic engineering. At the same time, we are witnessing revolutions in big data science, bioinformatics, machine learning, drug repurposing, and clinical trial innovations. The challenge before us is how to best take advantage of each of these modalities to bend the curve for cardiovascular and hematologic disorders. The truly spectacular collective success of the COVID-19 vaccine effort demonstrated that public and private collaborations, shared commitments, and innovative funding mechanisms can attenuate risks and greatly facilitate clinical translation.

Our intent for the Frontiers in Drug Discovery specialty section on Cardiovascular and Hematologic Drugs is to encourage the submission of manuscripts in all of these areas and to cover cutting-edge translational research related to the discovery of new therapeutic targets, new drugs, or new therapeutic modalities for cardiovascular and hematologic disorders. We also would like to encourage the submission of manuscripts describing innovations in data science, de-risking strategies, and clinical trial designs as they pertain to these disease domains.