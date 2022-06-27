Main content

Specialty chief editor josé l medina-franco National Autonomous University of Mexico México City , Mexico Specialty Chief Editor In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery

Scope The section In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery in Frontiers in Drug Discovery publishes high-quality manuscripts across the field of computer-aided drug design and discovery. The section integrates a broad range of theoretical disciplines that synergizes with rigorous experimental studies to advance drug discovery efforts. The theoretical disciplines include chemoinformatics, bioinformatics, molecular modelling, and artificial intelligence on the large. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • ADME/Tox prediction • Activity landscape • Compound library design • Computer-assisted compound selection • De novo design • Virtual screening • In silico target fishing • Machine learning • Molecular dynamic simulations • Modeling protein-protein interactions • Homology modelling • Small molecule docking • Structure-based design • Protein-protein docking • Computer-assisted design of therapeutic peptides and proteins • Computer-aided antibody design • In silico analysis of mutations and variants • Ligand-based design • Structure-activity relationships • Pharmacophore modelling • Structure-generation • Compound databases • Text mining and knowledge discovery from electronic health records • Web servers Computational studies should be rationally designed, performed, and rigorously validated. The insights from in silico and artificial intelligence methods have to be confronted and discussed with relevant experimental data information. Purely data-generation manuscripts with not clear contributions to knowledge are not acceptable. Purely theoretical or computational manuscripts with no insights from experimental might be directed to other journals such as Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, Frontiers in Computer Science, or Frontiers in Bioinformatics. Frontiers in Drug Discovery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Discov.

Abbreviation fddsv

Electronic ISSN 2674-0338

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.