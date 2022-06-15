Scope

The In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing computer-aided drug design and discovery through theoretical and experimental studies.

Led by Dr. José Medina-Franco from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of computational drug discovery, which synergize between theoretical disciplines and experimental data.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

activity landscape

ADME/Tox modeling and prediction

chemical space or large and ultra-large chemical libraries

compound databases

compound library design and enumeration

computer-assisted compound selection

computer-assisted design of therapeutic peptides and proteins

computer-aided antibody design

de novo design

homology modelling

in silico analysis of mutations and variants

in silico target fishing

ligand-based design

machine learning

molecular dynamic simulations

modeling protein-protein interactions

network pharmacology

pharmacophore modelling

protein-protein docking

small molecule docking

structure-activity relationships

structure-based design

structure-generation

text mining and knowledge discovery from electronic health records

virtual screening

web servers focused on computational studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of computational methods, artificial intelligence, and experimental data in drug discovery.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The In silico Methods and Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery section does not consider studies that primarily involve experimental, clinical, or non-computational aspects without a strong connection to in silico methods or AI. Additionally, purely data-generation manuscripts with unclear contributions to knowledge or purely theoretical or computational manuscripts without insights from experimental data are not acceptable. The focus of this section remains on computational approaches and AI techniques applied to drug discovery, ensuring a balance between theoretical disciplines and experimental data.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computational drug discovery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.