Scope

The development of CNS drugs for the treatment of brain disorders, injury and behavioral syndromes has become an essential component of the modern pharmaceutical enterprise. Organic and medicinal chemistry continue to play important roles as they pertain to new pharmaceutical products. Discovery and development efforts have expanded considerably in recent years from the classical identification of drug entities based on natural products and ethnobotany to include the design and development of new candidate medications using structure-based drug design to inform the development process. Currently, efforts to generate new leads for pre-clinical and clinical study typically arise from optimization and repurposing of drugs already in the pharmacopoeia, or from in silico screening programs, including efforts that are informed by bioinformatics and various types of “omics.”

The brain is a privileged organ, having specialized capillaries that comprise part of the neurovascular unit (NVU) that comprises the blood-brain barrier (BBB), thus formulation and drug delivery are also important aspects to the development of clinically useful CNS drugs. This is particularly important for therapeutics that may be small molecules, water-soluble drugs, lipophilic drugs, peptides and proteins, antibodies and their fragments, or even viral delivery platforms and gene therapy.

Advances in molecular biology and unprecedented advances in physical methods have converged with classical methods and new anatomical insights have provided a fertile ground for Neurological Drugs in the 21st century.

It is our intent for the Frontiers in Drug Discovery specialty section Neurological Drugs to encourage the submission of manuscripts in all of these areas, and encourage cutting-edge and translational research in CNS drugs.