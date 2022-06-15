Scope

The Neurological Drugs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the discovery, development, and application of drugs for the treatment of brain disorders, injury, and behavioral syndromes.

Led by Dr. Robin Polt from the University of Arizona, the Neurological Drugs section welcomes submissions in the various domains of drug discovery and development, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address the challenges in creating effective CNS drugs.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibodies and their fragments

bioinformatics and omics approaches

blood-brain barrier and neurovascular unit

drug delivery and formulation

gene therapy and viral delivery platforms

medicinal chemistry and natural products

peptides and proteins

structure-based drug design

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of neurological drugs, with a focus on overcoming challenges related to the blood-brain barrier, drug delivery, and the use of innovative techniques in drug discovery.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug discovery and development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.