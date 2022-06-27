Scope

The Technologies and Strategies to Enable Drug Discovery section in Frontiers in Drug Discovery publishes high-quality basic and translational research across all aspects of drug discovery. It covers the enabling technologies and strategies in drug discovery, spans from the intersection between chemistry and biology to pharmacology, toxicology, animal models, bioinformatics, and clinical sciences.

This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

• Identify new enabling technologies and strategies as novel tools to assist drug discovery

• Integration of chemistry and biology

•Target validation and cell signaling

• Computer-assisted compound selection

• Structural biology

• Computational biology

• Analytical chemistry and biochemical assays

• Companion assays and liquid biopsy

• Lab-on-chip

• Emerging fields such as ProTAC, prodrug, and drug repurposing

• Academic drug discovery and public-private partnerships

• Intellectual properties and market analyses related to drug discovery

• Early clinical trials for validating druggable targets

All studies must contribute insights into enabling technologies and strategies useful in drug discovery. Reports dealing with chemical synthesis of compounds or fundamental biology do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. This section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journals, Frontiers in Pharmacology, Frontiers in Oncology, Frontiers in Chemistry, Frontiers in Drug delivery.