Scope

The Technologies and Strategies to Enable Drug Discovery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of innovative methods in drug discovery.

Led by Dr. Liang Xu from the University of Kansas, the Technologies and Strategies to Enable Drug Discovery section welcomes submissions in various domains of drug discovery, which connect interdisciplinary fields to enhance the drug development process.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

academic drug discovery and public-private partnerships

analytical chemistry and biochemical assays

companion assays and liquid biopsy

computer-assisted compound selection

emerging fields such as ProTAC, prodrug, and drug repurposing

integration of chemistry and biology

intellectual properties and market analyses related to drug discovery

lab-on-chip

structural biology

target validation and cell signaling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the enabling technologies and strategies that contribute to the drug discovery process.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug discovery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.