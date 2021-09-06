Mission & scope

Frontiers in Drug Safety and Regulation publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research concerning the disciplines of pharmacovigilance, pharmacoepidemiology, regulatory science and public health. Field Chief Editor Gianluca Trifirò at the University of Verona is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

Drug safety monitoring is an essential element for the effective use of medicines and for high quality medical care and it is the process of detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of side effects, allowing an in-depth knowledge of the benefit-risk profile of drugs. “Regulatory science” refers to the range of scientific disciplines aimed at assessing the quality, safety and efficacy/effectiveness of medicinal products and informing regulatory decision-making throughout the lifecycle of a medicine. It comprises basic and applied biomedical and social sciences and contributes to the development of regulatory standards and tools.

This journal’s editorial policy aims at addressing emerging issues concerning pharmacovigilance, with special emphasis on how the post-marketing surveillance drive informed regulatory decision process and viceversa. This journal encompasses several specialties and publishes high-quality epidemiological, clinical and translational original articles, editorials and reviews across the fields of clinical pharmacovigilance, pharmacoepidemiology and regulatory science. Collaboration between clinicians and basic scientists are strongly encouraged by the Editors and papers issued from a collaborative strategy between the academic and the private industrial sectors are welcome. One of the main missions of the journal is to contribute in elevating regulatory sciences with patient-oriented approach addressing emerging issues concerning drug safety while taking together clinician, regulatory, academic, patient as well as industry perspective.

Specialty Sections include -

Advanced Methods in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology

Rheumatic Drug Safety

Respiratory Drug Safety

Substance-based Medical Devices

Cardiovascular Drug Safety