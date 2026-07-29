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Department of Diagnostics and Public Health, University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Drug Safety and Regulation
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pharmaceutical Policy and Regulation
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Substance-Based Medical Devices
University of Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Maternal-Fetal Medicine