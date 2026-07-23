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University of Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Medical School, Ufuk University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Maternal-Fetal Medicine