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University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical Drug Safety
Department of Cardiology, Rigshospitalet, University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Clinical Drug Safety
Azienda Ospedaliera Papardo
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Clinical Drug Safety
Clinical Hospital Centre Rijeka
Rijeka, Croatia
Associate Editor
Clinical Drug Safety