Scope

The Advanced Methods in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology section publishes high-quality research of novel study designs and analytic methods aimed to investigate or detect suspected or previously unknown safety issues associated with the use of approved medical products, broadly defined as medications, biologics, vaccines, medical devices, and other therapeutics.

The section welcomes original research articles that use real-world or simulated data to assess the performance of new or existing designs and methods in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology, as well as review articles that synthesize the performance or application of pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiologic designs and methods. Articles that investigate novel approaches that minimize confounding, selection bias, information bias, time-related biases, false positives, false negatives, and other biases in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiologic studies are particularly well-suited for this section. The section accepts studies that analyze longitudinal electronic health data (such as administrative claims data and electronic health record data), spontaneous reporting system data, social media data, patient-generated data, and other novel data sources.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Development and application of novel pharmacovigilance methods, such as machine learning and other cutting-edge techniques, to detect potential safety signals associated with approved medical products

Refinement and application of existing pharmacovigilance methods on new data sources, such as the application of methods originally developed for spontaneous reporting systems on longitudinal electronic health data, and vice versa

Development and application of robust study designs or analytic methods that minimize biases in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiologic studies

All studies must contribute insights into pharmacovigilance and drug safety. Reports of basic pharmacology, narrative reviews of case reports or case series, or studies unrelated to medical products do not fall within the scope of this section and might be submitted to other sections in Frontiers in Drug Safety and Regulation or to other Frontiers journals.