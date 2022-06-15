Scope

The Advanced Methods in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative study designs and analytical methods in the field of medical product safety.

Led by Dr. Sengwee Toh from Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, the Advanced Methods in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology, which aim to address safety concerns related to approved medical products.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development and application of novel pharmacovigilance methods, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge techniques, to detect potential safety signals associated with approved medical products

development and application of robust study designs or analytic methods that minimize biases and improves causal inference in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiologic studies

refinement and application of existing pharmacovigilance methods on new data sources, such as the application of methods originally developed for spontaneous reporting systems on longitudinal electronic health data, and vice versa

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and methods in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology, focusing on the detection and investigation of safety issues related to medications, biologics, vaccines, medical devices, and other therapeutics.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Advanced Methods in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology section does not consider reports of basic pharmacology, narrative reviews of case reports or case series, or studies unrelated to medical products as they do not fall within the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions primarily focused on drug development and drug discovery are considered outside the scope of our section's emphasis on methodological advancements and applications in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology. Studies drawing on spontaneous case reports, such as those from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System are within this section’s remit only when they advance the methodological frontier. Applications of established disproportionality algorithms to characterize drug–event associations are considered out of scope. All studies must contribute insights into pharmacovigilance and drug safety to be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.