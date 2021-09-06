Scope

Respiratory Drug Safety highlights research on all aspects of the safety of drugs that are used in respiratory medicine. To this end, we will consider all information on the safety profile of drugs starting from their preclinical development, considering in vitro and in vivo toxicity testing, and then continuing with the data generated in the various stages of clinical development leading to drug approval. Above all, we will give absolute priority to the specific post-marketing studies and the information generated by the various pharmacovigilance programs because the impact of real-life treatments involving a much larger number of subjects and much more complex and inhomogeneous patients than those usually enrolled in pragmatic clinical trials can generate new and critical information for the optimization of the drug used. Pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology studies, but also those that will have assessed the risk-benefit ratio of respiratory medications will be welcome. However, the submission of studies specifically designed to assess risk management and prevention of medication errors, which are very scarce in respiratory medicine, will also be desirable.

The second mission of this section will be to also focus on regulatory issues for respiratory medications. In these last years, thanks also to the continuous widening of the knowledge on the etiopathogenesis and evolution of the different pulmonary pathologies, there has been, and still there is, a high interest both from the academic world and the pharmaceutical companies, to develop new treatments for these pathologies. However, in many cases this development is complicated by the lack of clear common rules, with substantial differences in regulations and guidelines depending on the country in question. Our goal will be to offer advice and information that can help bridge that gap. To this end, we will try to create international task forces that will develop reports to be published in our journal that take into account what are the fundamental and/or critical aspects for the clinical development of a respiratory drug, which are the same for all, ranging from the definition of outcomes and end points depending on the pathology to be considered, to the duration of the studies, taking into account all the issues that may arise.