Scope

On 26 May 2021 the Medical Device Regulation became applicable, creating a robust, transparent, and sustainable regulatory framework, recognized internationally, that improves clinical safety and creates fair market access for manufacturers and healthcare professionals (EU-MDR)

Preclinical and clinical studies are expected to increase in number and quality since the new regulation will open the doors to innovation in the field of natural substances.

Rule 21 of the Regulations specifically states that "devices that are composed of substances that are intended to be introduced into the human body via a body orifice or applied to the skin and that are absorbed by or locally dispersed in the human body are classified as:

- class III if they, or their products of metabolism, are systematically absorbed by the human body in order to achieve the intended purpose;

- class III if they achieve their intended purpose in the stomach or lower gastrointestinal tract and they, or their products of metabolism, are systematically absorbed by the human body;

- class IIa if they are applied to the skin or if they are applied in the nasal or oral cavity as far as the pharynx, and achieve their intended purpose on those cavities; and

- class IIb in all other cases".

The intended purpose for medical devices composed of substances or of combinations of substances is a clinical benefit for patients, i.e. a "positive impact of a device on the health of an individual, expressed in terms of a meaningful, measurable, patient-relevant clinical outcome(s), including outcome(s) related to diagnosis, or a positive impact on patient management or public health".

Basic scientists, clinical researchers, industry, regulatory people will find in Substance-Based Medical Devices an open forum, where they can present experimental and clinical data supporting the efficacy and safety of medical devices as well as discuss any controversial aspect. A new and related aspect concerning public health will also be covered, focusing on the environmental impact of natural substances; pollution caused by some pharmaceuticals is, in fact, an emerging problem.

Areas covered by this section include all kinds of studies involving medical devices composed of substances or of a combination of substances, such as:

Natural substances characterization

New formulations

In vitro studies

In vivo studies

Clinical studies: interventional and observational

Safety studies (including case reports)

Real-world data

Environmental impact

Green design of products

Green manufacturing methods