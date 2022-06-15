Scope

The Substance-Based Medical Devices section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development, evaluation, and application of medical devices composed of substances or combinations of substances.

Led by Dr. Alessandro Mugelli from the University of Florence, the Substance-Based Medical Devices section welcomes submissions in various domains of substance-based medical devices, which aim to enhance clinical safety, promote innovation, and ensure fair market access for manufacturers and healthcare professionals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical studies: interventional and observational

environmental impact

green design of products

green manufacturing methods

in vitro studies

in vivo studies

natural substances characterization

new formulations

real-world data

safety studies (including case reports)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and application of substance-based medical devices, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and addressing emerging public health concerns such as environmental impact.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development, evaluation, and application of substance-based medical devices, clinical safety, innovation, and fair market access, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of substance-based medical devices to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.