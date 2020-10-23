fatwa abdi
Helmholtz Center Berlin for Materials and Energy, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (HZ)
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Semiconductors for Opto-Power-Quantum Devices
Helmholtz Center Berlin for Materials and Energy, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (HZ)
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Semiconductors for Opto-Power-Quantum Devices
UMR6508 Laboratoire de Cristallographie et Sciences des Materiaux (CRISMAT)
Caen, France
Community Reviewer
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
Jodhpur, India
Community Reviewer
Semiconductors for Opto-Power-Quantum Devices
Chosun University
Gwangju, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Hefei, China
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Institute of Chemical Technology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Semiconducting Materials and Devices
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Community Reviewer
2D, Flexible and Printed Electronic Materials
Sichuan University
Chengdu, China
Community Reviewer
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials
Bangalore University
Bangalore, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Semiconducting Materials and Devices
Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (A*STAR)
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Semiconductors for Opto-Power-Quantum Devices
International Islamic University, Islamabad
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Semiconducting Materials and Devices
Faculty of Science, University of Kalyani
Kalyani, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (VIIT)
Visakhapatnam, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides