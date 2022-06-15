Mission & scope

Frontiers in Electronics is a Web of Science indexed journal, which publishes on the increasingly prevalent role of electronics in advancing technological innovations - enabling healthier, more secure, and smarter living.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Kaustav Banerjee (University of California, USA) and welcomes submissions of novel ideas, critical analyses, and inventions covering both fundamental and applied aspects of electronics research, from materials and devices to circuits, systems, and electronic architectures.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

bioelectronics

flexible and printed electronics

industrial electronics

integrated circuits and VLSI

nano- and microelectronics

optoelectronics

power electronics

wearable electronics.

Frontiers in Electronics encourages submissions of suitably extended versions of work presented at select international conferences such as the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) and the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC).

Frontiers in Electronics is committed to advancing developments in the field of electronics by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.