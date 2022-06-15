Mission & scope

Electronics has been at the forefront of triggering and advancing a multitude of technological innovations in fields as diverse as space, medicine, and climate science. In fact, nearly every aspect of the contemporary world has been positively influenced by it, making it unimaginable to think of life without electronics. Our ever-growing dependence on electronics is expected to reach unprecedented levels in the foreseeable future, with the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 enabling new capabilities in nomad solutions in a variety of domains such as health, security, entertainment, and commerce.

Frontiers in Electronics aims to showcase this increasingly pervasive role of electronics in advancing the frontiers of technological innovation - enabling a healthier, more secure, and smarter living. We intend to provide a unique platform for rapid dissemination of novel ideas, critical analyses, and inventions, covering both fundamental and applied aspects of research in all areas of electronics - from materials and devices, to circuits, systems, and electronic architectures, all originating from academia, industry, and research institutes across the globe.

We are an open-access journal managed by a highly-qualified team of editors who are themselves active and accomplished researchers with complete editorial independence to allow an informed, unprejudiced, and rigorous peer-review process. We welcome submissions of a wide range of article types – original research manuscripts, briefs, perspective/vision papers, surveys/reviews, and commentaries, as well as proposals for focused emerging topics. We also encourage submissions of suitably extended versions of work presented at select international conferences such as the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) and the IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC).

The editorial/peer-review process is transparent and backed by outstanding standards of copy-editing and production, round-the-clock online publication, and promotion through social media channels by dedicated Frontiers staff. Article metrics including citations and online attention are made available on each article page, indicating the impact and interest generated by a paper.