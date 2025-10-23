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City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Flexible and Printed Electronics
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Flexible and Printed Electronics
Advanced Electronics Laboratory, Department of Electronics and Computer Technology, ETS of Computer and Telecommunications Engineering, University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Flexible and Printed Electronics
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Flexible and Printed Electronics