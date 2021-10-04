Scope

The Energy Efficiency Applications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the practical implementation of energy efficiency across various domains.

Led by Prof. Stefano Rinaldi from the University of Brescia, the Energy Efficiency Applications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of energy efficiency, which connect diverse sectors and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

energy efficiency in agriculture sector

energy efficiency in building and construction sector

energy efficiency in communication systems

energy efficiency in data centers

energy efficiency in energy generation and distribution

energy efficiency in industrial sector

energy efficiency in power generation and distribution

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the applications of energy efficiency in different sectors, contributing to the long-term goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energy efficiency applications in various domains and SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy efficiency to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.