Scope

The Energy Efficiency in Buildings and Urban Environments section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing energy performance and sustainability in the built environment.

Led by Prof. Jarek Kurnitski from Tallinn University of Technology, the Energy Efficiency in Buildings and Urban Environments section welcomes submissions in various domains of energy efficiency and operational CO2, which address the challenges and opportunities related to new and existing buildings, renovation and for instance in achieving zero energy and zero emission buildings and districts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

artificial intelligence optimized detection and control

cost optimality approach for energy performance improvements and CO2 reduction

data driven performance monitoring, fault detection, and energy management

definitions and system boundaries for zero energy and zero emission buildings and for deep renovation

demand-controlled and resilient HVAC systems

district heating and cooling systems

energy calculation methodologies and dynamic energy simulation

energy simulation studies of buildings, districts and building stock

energy performance and indoor climate improvement in deep renovation

energy planning and urban management of energy

energy standards, policies, and regulation for buildings

flexible use of clean but variable energy in buildings to reduce grid loads

glazing, solar shading, and building envelope systems

metered energy performance in new and renovated buildings, achievement of targets and performance gaps

people centric detection and control

phasing out on-site fossil fuels, especially in renovation

technical monitoring and commissioning for building performance improvement

energy storage in buildings and districts

energy system analyses on district/city/national scale focusing on measures and solutions in buildings and districts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and solutions for energy efficiency in buildings and urban environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energy efficiency in buildings and urban environments, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy efficiency to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.