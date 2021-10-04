Scope

The Energy Efficiency Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of materials that enhance energy efficiency and conservation.

Led by Prof. Davide Astiaso Garcia from Sapienza University of Rome, the Energy Efficiency Materials section welcomes submissions in various domains of energy efficiency materials, which aim to address the challenges of reducing energy demand, integrating renewable energy sources, and minimizing environmental impacts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ecological deficit

energy conservation materials

energy material efficiency in manufacturing

energy storage and conservation

hybrid energy production methods

insulation techniques and materials

novel energy carriers, such as hydrogen

recycling and re-use of waste materials versus use of new materials

renewable energy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and impact of energy efficiency materials in various applications and industries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energy efficiency materials, energy conservation, renewable energy sources, and environmental impact reduction (SDGs 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy efficiency materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.