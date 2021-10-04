Scope

The Energy Efficiency Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding, developing, and implementing energy efficiency policies.

The Energy Efficiency Policy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of energy efficiency policy, which connect policy strategies with sustainable energy advancements.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

economic incentive policies: impact, effectiveness, and improvement

efficient standards for appliances and equipment

energy efficiency policy strategies, gaps, and improvements across businesses, homes, industry, and further

product labeling and information dissemination in energy-efficient technologies, behaviors, and decisions

research assessing the impact of energy efficiency policies on consumption and behavior patterns in society

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of energy efficiency policies and their impacts on various sectors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energy efficiency policy, economic incentive policies, efficient standards for appliances and equipment, product labeling and information dissemination, and research assessing the impact of energy efficiency policies on consumption and behavior patterns in society (SDGs 7, 9, 11, and 12).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy efficiency policy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.