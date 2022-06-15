Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry is a multidisciplinary journal focusing on the fate, characterization, analysis, monitoring, prevention, transportation, treatment, and control of anthropogenic and natural contaminants across all environmental matrices (air, water, soil, and sediment).

Indexed in Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), Scopus, and in the DOAJ and led by Field Chief Editor Prof Sébastien Sauvé (Université de Montréal, Canada), the journal welcomes research, modeling, and theoretical studies on the fate of contaminants in the environment and their removal by physicochemical processes.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

the chemistry, transformation and fate of inorganic and organic contaminants

advanced oxidation and chemical treatment processes

biogeochemical phenomena

electrochemical environmental engineering

environmental analytical methods

photocatalytic and catalytic remediation

sorption and separation technologies

chemical speciation and bioavailability.

The journal is particularly interested in studies relating to the chemistry, transformation and fate of inorganic and organic pollutants which is fundamental to our understanding of the human influences on the environment. Additionally, Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry covers the environmental analytical methods associated with the characterization and evaluation of biogeochemical phenomena and better understand how contaminants move, transform and are potentially absorbed by biological organisms.

Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry particularly encourages studies on cutting-edge chemical technologies and tools, and which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – notably:

SDG 3: good health and well-being

SDG 6: clean water and sanitation

SDG 7: affordable and clean energy

SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure

SDG 11: sustainable cities and communities

SDG 12: responsible consumption and production

SDG 13: climate action

SDG 14: life below water

SDG 15: life on land

Both fundamental research, applied studies and modelling efforts are within the journal’s scope. Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry, concentrates on the exploration of chemical processes and compounds within the environment. Contributions that focus on climate change, microbiology or biotechnology, toxicology, health impacts, public health and epidemiology should integrate some clear chemistry components or should be submitted to another journal.

Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry is committed to advancing our understanding of the chemistry of contaminants in water, air, terrestrial, and living environments by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.