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Faculté des Arts et des Sciences, Université de Montréal
Montreal, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry
Yantai Institute of Coastal Zone Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Yantai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Analytical Methods
University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
Chengdu, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Catalytic Remediation
Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec
Quebec City, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Inorganic Pollutants