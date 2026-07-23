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University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
Chengdu, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Catalytic Remediation
Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH)/Institute of Geoenergy (IG)
Chania, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Catalytic Remediation
Hohai University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Catalytic Remediation
Konkuk University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Catalytic Remediation