Scope

The Catalytic Remediation section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of environmental catalysis - focusing on catalytic elimination of environmental pollutants and catalytic materials for clean energy production. Catalysis plays a prominent role in modern science, engineering and technology by providing efficient and cost-effective solutions in pollution abatement, clean fuel production, clean energy production and cyclic economy technologies. This section aims to host significant advances in related areas including, but not limited to:

• Emissions control of mobile (stoichiometric, diesel and lean-burn engines) and stationary (fossil fuel and solid waste combustion processes, industry, etc.) sources: catalytic elimination of nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur compounds, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and soot.

• Design and synthesis of photocatalytic/photoelectrochemical materials for green chemistry, clean energy production, CO2 conversion, wastewater treatment and air pollution control, mechanistic understanding of the photocatalysis/photoelectrochemical processes involved and theoretical calculations and modeling of related photocatalytic/photoelectrochemical materials.

• Greenhouse gas emissions control: catalytic elimination of N2O, CH4 and CO2; CO2 capture and utilization; catalytic hydrogenation of CO2 (or CO) towards methane, alcohols and renewable fuels.

• Cyclic economy and biorefinery: reactions and processes involving catalytic transformation of wastes to useful added-value products.

• Catalytic clean energy production related reactions: hydrogen production via methane, higher hydrocarbons and bio-alcohols reforming; preferential oxidation of carbon monoxide (PROX), CO methanation, and water-gas shift (WGS) reactions for reformate gas cleaning.

• Electrocatalysis, electrode phenomena and fuel cells for environmental remediation and green energy production.

• Catalytic performance (activity and selectivity) promotion of environmentally important reactions through classical or electrochemical promotion (EPOC) methodologies.

• Advanced preparation methods and approaches for the design of nano-structured or atomic dispersed environmental catalysts or electrocatalysts thus fine-tuning of their critical physicochemical properties.

• All aspects of characterization, stabilization, sintering, deactivation, regeneration, DFT calculations, and in-depth understanding of metal-metal, metal-support interactions and structure-activity correlations of environmental catalytic chemistry.

All studies must contribute insights into catalytic and photocatalytic technologies for environmental purposes. Manuscripts focused on green catalysis and synthetic chemistry should be submitted to Frontiers in Chemistry.