Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH)/Institute of Geoenergy (IG)

University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

Scope

The Catalytic Remediation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on environmental catalysis and clean energy production.

Led by Dr. Fan Dong from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and Dr. Ioannis Yentekakis from the School of Environmental Engineering at the Technical University of Crete, the Catalytic Remediation section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental chemistry, which connect the development of efficient and cost-effective solutions for pollution abatement and clean energy production.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catalytic clean energy production related reactions

catalytic performance promotion of environmentally important reactions

cyclic economy and biorefinery

design and synthesis of photocatalytic/photoelectrochemical materials

electrocatalysis, electrode phenomena, and fuel cells

emissions control of mobile and stationary sources

greenhouse gas emissions control

characterization, stabilization, sintering, deactivation, regeneration, and understanding of environmental catalytic chemistry

advanced preparation methods and approaches for environmental catalysts or electrocatalysts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about catalytic and photocatalytic technologies for environmental purposes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental catalysis, clean energy production, emissions control, cyclic economy, and biorefinery, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.