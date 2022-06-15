Department of Marine Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Connecticut

Scope

The Inorganic Pollutants section aims to publish research focused on the chemistry and transformations of inorganic pollutants in various environmental contexts.

Guided by Dr. Claude Fortin from Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec, and Dr. Robert Mason from the Department of Marine Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Connecticut, the Inorganic Pollutants section encourages submissions in the diverse domains of environmental chemistry, which contribute to understanding the impact of inorganic pollutants on the environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic chemical and photochemical transformations of elements and inorganic compounds

atmospheric chemical reactions, gas-particle interactions, and chemistry of air-water exchange of inorganic pollutants

chemistry of metals, metalloids, and nutrients

environmental chemistry of manufactured alkylated compounds

insights into environmental chemistry from studies of stable and radioisotopes to inform understanding of inorganic pollutant chemistry

reactions and processes occurring in soils and sediments

reactions within the environment and mechanisms driving transformations

role of redox chemistry and processes in influencing chemical speciation and transport and fate of inorganic pollutants

studies at the chemical-biological interface focusing on understanding molecular processes behind biochemical interactions

studies in fresh and marine surface waters, groundwater, terrestrial environment, and water-solid interface

studies of natural and manufactured inorganic nanoparticles and colloids in the environment

transformation of inorganic elements into naturally-derived low molecular weight alkyl derivatives

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the chemistry of inorganic pollutants, through field measurements, laboratory study, or computer modeling.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of inorganic pollutants, environmental chemistry, and their impact on human and environmental health, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 14 (Life Below Water).

The Inorganic Pollutants section does not consider any papers that solely focus on analytical techniques, those are only accepted if coupled with sufficient environmental data and interpretive insight.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Inorganic Pollutants to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.