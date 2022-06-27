Department of Marine Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Connecticut

Scope

The Inorganic Pollutants section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high-quality basic and applied research across the aquatic, terrestrial and atmospheric realms of the biosphere. Detailed knowledge of the chemistry and transformations of inorganic pollutants, primarily metals, metalloids and nutrients, is fundamental to our understanding of the anthropogenic and climate influences on the environment and on humans. This section focuses on understanding the transport of inorganic pollutants, their environmental transformations into more toxic or benign forms, and the chemistry influencing their interaction with biological tissue. This interdisciplinary forum solicits studies detailing significant advances in environmental chemistry in areas including, but not limited to:

• Studies examining the chemistry of heavy metals, metalloids and nutrients

• Their reactions within the environment and the mechanisms driving these transformations

• The chemistry of the transformation of inorganic elements into their naturally-derived low molecular weight alkyl derivatives (e.g. methylmercury, methylated arsenic compounds)

• The environmental chemistry of manufactured alkylated compounds (e.g. tetraethyl lead)

• Atmospheric chemical reactions, gas-particle interactions and the chemistry of air-water exchange of inorganic pollutants

• Studies in fresh and marine surface waters, groundwater and the terrestrial environment, and at the water-solid interface

• Abiotic chemical and photochemical transformations of elements and inorganic compounds

• Reactions and processes occurring in soils and sediments

• Studies of natural and manufactured inorganic nanoparticles and colloids in the environment

• The role of redox chemistry and processes in influencing chemical speciation and transport and fate of inorganic pollutants

• Studies at the chemical-biological interface that focus on understanding the molecular processes behind these biochemical interactions

• Insights into environmental chemistry from studies of stable and radioisotopes to inform understanding of inorganic pollutant chemistry

All studies must contribute insights into the chemistry of inorganic chemicals, through field measurements, laboratory study or computer modelling. Reports dealing with analytical techniques are only appropriate if coupled with sufficient environmental data and interpretive insight.