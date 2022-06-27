Lancaster Environment Centre, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Lancaster

Scope

The Organic Pollutants section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high-quality basic and applied research across the aquatic, terrestrial, atmospheric and biotic realms of the global environment. Detailed knowledge of the sources, fate, transport and exposure of anthropogenic pollutants is fundamental to our understanding of their impact on wildlife and humans and to support the sound management of chemicals. This section focuses on understanding the transport of organic pollutants across all compartments, their environmental partitioning behavior, biotic and abiotic transformation and the chemistry influencing their interaction with biological tissues. This interdisciplinary forum invites studies detailing significant advances in environmental chemistry in areas including, but not limited to:

• Specific studies on the sources of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), pharmaceuticals, combustion derived pollutants (e.g. polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) and other emerging organic contaminants

• Studies into transport processes within specific media (e.g. soils) and between compartments to include partitioning behavior

• The chemistry of transformation of organic contaminants in all media and studies into the fate, behaviour and effects of the by-products.

• The environmental chemistry and impacts of substitution chemicals to identify potential regrettable replacements

• Atmospheric chemical reactions, gas-particle partitioning behaviour and chemistry of air-water and air-soil exchange of organic pollutants

• Studies into organic chemicals in fresh and marine surface waters, bioaccumulation and biotransformation.

• Fate and behaviour studies into organic contaminants in the terrestrial environment and interactions with plants and soil fauna.

• Fate of organic chemicals in wastewater treatment and drinking water treatment plants

• Studies of organic chemicals in wastewater treatment sludge used as an agricultural fertilizer

• Development and application of approaches to risk assessment of organic chemicals for both wildlife and humans

• Development of fate and behaviour models to predict historical, current and future environmental burdens and exposure

• Investigations into policy developments and implications to ensure the sound management of chemicals

• Studies into the effectiveness of national, regional and international agreements such as the Stockholm Convention

• Monitoring studies that assist in the elucidation of sources, determine transport mechanisms and identification of contaminant reservoirs and sinks.

• Human and wildlife biological monitoring studies that assist in the quantification of exposure and risk.

All studies must contribute insights into the chemistry of organic chemicals, through field measurements, laboratory study or computer modelling. Reports dealing with analytical techniques are only appropriate if coupled with sufficient environmental data and interpretive insight.