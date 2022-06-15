Scope

The Organic Pollutants section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the behavior and impact of organic pollutants in various environmental compartments.

Led by Dr. Andrew Sweetman from Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University, the Organic Pollutants section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental chemistry, which address the challenges related to the sources, fate, transport, and exposure of anthropogenic pollutants.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atmospheric chemical reactions, gas-particle partitioning behavior, and chemistry of air-water and air-soil exchange of organic pollutants

bioaccumulation, and biotransformation

combustion derived pollutants, and other emerging organic contaminants

development and application of approaches to risk assessment of organic chemicals for both wildlife and humans

development of fate and behavior models to predict historical, current, and future environmental burdens and exposure

fate and behavior studies into organic contaminants in the terrestrial environment and interactions with plants and soil fauna

fate of organic chemicals in wastewater treatment and drinking water treatment plants

human and wildlife biological monitoring studies that assist in the quantification of exposure and risk

investigations into policy developments and implications to ensure the sound management of chemicals

monitoring studies that assist in the elucidation of sources, determine transport mechanisms, and identification of contaminant reservoirs and sinks

partitioning behavior

pharmaceuticals

research into transport processes within specific media and between compartments

specific studies on the sources of persistent organic pollutants

studies into the effectiveness of national, regional, and international agreements

studies of organic chemicals in wastewater treatment sludge used as an agricultural fertilizer

studies into organic chemicals in fresh and marine surface waters

the chemistry of transformation of organic contaminants in all media and studies into the fate, behavior, and effects of the by-products

the environmental chemistry and impacts of substitution chemicals to identify potential regrettable replacements

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the chemistry of organic chemicals, through field measurements, laboratory study, or computer modeling.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of organic pollutants, environmental chemistry, fate and behavior of contaminants, risk assessment, and policy implications in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.