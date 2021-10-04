Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Economics is a progressive, human-centric journal which publishes pioneering research to support the UN SDGs and better facilitate the transition to a sustainable interaction between the economy, society and nature.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Phoebe Koundouri (Athens University of Economics and Business, Greece), the journal welcomes research that bridges the gap between environmental economics and the pressing global challenges we face today.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

agricultural economics

behavioral, experimental and valuation environmental economics

cost-benefit analysis and environmental economics

ecological economics

economics of climate change

economics of institutions and the environment

energy economics

environmental economics, law, and policy

health economics and the environment

industrial and innovation economics for the environment

interdisciplinary systems approaches for natural resource economics

natural resource economics modelling and applications: water, marine, forest, fisheries, biodiversity, mining

reviews in environmental and natural resource economics

spatial issues in environmental economics

statistics and econometrics for the environment

sustainable development

transport economics and the environment

urban economics and natural resources.

sustainable finance.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 8: promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

The journal also welcomes interdisciplinary work as long as the primary contribution of the paper focuses on economic questions and solution pathways. Additionally, Frontiers in Environmental Economics publishes literature reviews that synthesize lessons learned from recent research and provide economic analysis of environmental policy issues. Policy briefs that assess specific policies or sets of policies are also published.

Manuscripts without a heavy focus on economic and econometric methods and/or applications are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising of computational studies of public data include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Environmental Economics is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.