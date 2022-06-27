Scope

Today, the agricultural production system is under pressure and faces critical challenges ahead. There is a need to increase the supply of healthy and nutritious food and other ecosystem services for about 10 billion people by 2050. We cannot continue with the current agri-food system, and a transformation towards a resilient and sustainable food system is needed. Agriculture accounts for nearly 50% of the Earth's ice-free land, 70% of the global use of freshwater, and our food system represent about 30% of our energy consumption and up to 31% of total global human-induced Greenhouse gas emissions. Up to one-third of world food production is lost or wasted, and agricultural production causes several local environmental challenges (e.g., air and soil and water pollution). In other words, agriculture is a driver of climate change and environmental pollution, but agriculture is also very vulnerable to climate change, and it interacts and coexists with ecosystems and biodiversity.

Mitigation efforts are crucial to support new farming systems on a path toward carbon neutrality. Adaptation measures will reduce damage and increase the resilience of agri-food systems. Noteworthy is the identification and valuation of ecosystem services (withdrawals from the ecosystem by our food system) and environmental externalities (deposits, emissions, and pollution of our food system). In addition, we need to understand the interaction between our economy, society, environment, and our food system. Solution pathways for the transformation of this interaction should be provided and studied.

Therefore, this section strives for balanced coverage of (environmental) economic issues covering agricultural and food production, food consumption and trade, rural development, farm management, and resource use and conservation.

This section publishes research that critically examines the environmental impact and possibilities within current and future agricultural and food systems. It addresses the effects of agricultural and food-related environmental policies, institutions, and practices. Also, work on assessing the sustainability performance and contribution of technological, social, and systemic innovations to the transformation towards more resilient, climate-smart, and sustainable food systems and agricultural practices can contribute to this section.

This section welcomes interdisciplinary research from economics, development, environmental sciences, health and nutrition science, agronomy, and crop and soil science that critically examines contemporary and alternative food and agricultural systems.