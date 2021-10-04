Scope

The Agricultural Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the environmental and economic aspects of agricultural and food systems.

Led by Prof. Steven Van Passel from the University of Antwerp, the Agricultural Economics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of agricultural and environmental economics, which address the challenges and opportunities in transforming food and agricultural systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agricultural and food production

farm management

food consumption and trade

resource use and conservation

rural development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the environmental impact, sustainability, and resilience of contemporary and alternative food and agricultural systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the agricultural and food production, food consumption and trade, rural development, farm management, resource use and conservation, and environmental impact (SDGs 2, 12, 13, and 15).

The Agricultural Economics section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on agricultural economics or its related subfields. Studies that primarily address topics outside the realm of agricultural economics, such as general economics or social sciences unrelated to agricultural practices, are not within the scope of this section. However, environmental issues with a foundation in agriculture and topics related to the environmental impact, sustainability, and resilience of food and agricultural systems are considered within the scope and are not excluded.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of agricultural and environmental economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.