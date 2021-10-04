Scope

The Ecological Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between economics, management, and policy dimensions of ecological and economic systems.

Led by Prof. Massimiliano Mazzanti from the University of Ferrara, the Ecological Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of ecological economics, which explore the connections between economic and ecological realms and their impact on human wellbeing and sustainability transitions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral change

citizen's and workers wellbeing

cultures of sustainability

eco-innovation diffusion and adoption at meso and micro levels

economic geography and regional science approaches

ecosystem services assessments

education and training for sustainability

environmental policy evaluation assessments

hybrid ecological-economic indicators

integration of circular economy, decarbonisation, and bioeconomy transitions

labor market aspects of the ecological transition

nonprofit strategies along the sustainability transition

social acceptance of environmental policies

social innovations for sustainable development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of ecological economics, focusing on sustainability transitions, human wellbeing, and the intrinsic value of the natural environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the behavioral change, citizen's and workers wellbeing, cultures of sustainability, eco-innovation diffusion and adoption at meso and micro levels, economic geography and regional science approaches, ecosystem services assessments, education and training for sustainability, environmental policy evaluation assessments, hybrid ecological-economic indicators, integration of circular economy, decarbonisation, and bioeconomy transitions, labor market aspects of the ecological transition, nonprofit strategies along the sustainability transition, social acceptance of environmental policies, and social innovations for sustainable development (SDG 3, SDG 4, SDG 8, SDG 9, SDG 11, SDG 12, SDG 13, SDG 15, and SDG 17).

The Ecological Economics section does not consider studies that primarily focus on traditional economic theory, financial markets, or business management without a clear connection to ecological and economic systems, human wellbeing, or sustainability transitions. Additionally, research that emphasizes purely technical or engineering aspects without a clear ecological or sustainability context, or that lacks interdisciplinary integration between ecological and economic principles, is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ecological economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.