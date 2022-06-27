Scope

The Ecological Economics section in Frontiers in Environmental Economics provides an inter-multi-disciplinary outlet for research covering aspects regarding the economics, management and policy dimensions of the connections between the economic and ecological worlds interpreted as synergic realms; national, international, and global dimensions of behavioral change and firm’s innovations, in strict connection to policies, are considered. The evaluation of monetary and non-monetary aspects of wellbeing are of special interest, as well as the ‘beyond GDP’ realm. How different sustainability transitions – environmental, technological, Social, demographic - evolve across diversified models of capitalism is very relevant in the research agenda.

Researchers, practitioners and entrepreneurs are invited to submit both empirical and theoretical research approaches that include but are not limited to:

● Environmental Policy evaluation assessments

● Integration of circular economy, decarbonisation, Bioeconomy transitions

● Labor market aspects of the ecological transition

● Ecosystem services assessments

● Eco-innovation diffusion and adoption at meso and micro levels.

● Hybrid ecological-economic indicators

● Nonprofit strategies along the sustainability transition

● Cultures of sustainability

● Economic geography and Regional science approaches

● Social acceptance of environmental policies

● Education and training for sustainability

● social innovations for sustainable development

● Citizen’s and workers wellbeing

● behavioral change

The ultimate goal is to encourage researchers to examine sustainability transitions and sustainable development through the lens of human wellbeing, taking into account the intrinsic value of the natural environment as well, including non-human species, under an inter- and trans- disciplinary approach. Therefore, a major innovation of this section is the bridging of technical, economic, social and humanities knowledge to support the effective advance and integration of the various sustainability transitions under way. Submissions from scholars with a background in education, law, psychology, anthropology, as well as other fields that will shed light to less attended or explored aspects of circular economy, are highly encouraged. Quantitative and qualitative methodologies are both welcome, especially if used as complements towards methodological pluralism.