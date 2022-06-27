Scope

Economics of Climate Change is an opportunity to contribute to a wide range of spheres connected to the scientific research of the socio-economic consequences of climate change, the contribution of economy decarbonisation to the fight against climate change, and the development of the practices of reconstructive use of natural resources to achieve the reverse climate change. This section is open for the comprehensive study of economic problems and the perspectives of the practical implementation of SDG 13 Climate Action.

The purpose of this section is to improve the existing and propose new theoretical concepts of the fight against climate change, describe the existing international practices of this fight, and offer the leading applied solutions in the sphere of climate action for the state (economic policy) and corporate management. The wide coverage of this section includes the entire range of climate risks and costs of economic growth, the adaptation of economic practices, social interactions, and economic systems to climate change, the social-economic consequences of climate actions, the approaches and mechanisms of using the modern economy’s capabilities for the fight against climate change, and issues related to international climate cooperation.

We strive to publish quality scientific studies that shed light on economic mechanisms and tools of the fight against climate change and social-economic issues related to the action or inaction on climate change. This section is open for various approaches (theoretical and applied) and methods (quantitative and qualitative), which allow elaboration on the economic essence of climate change. We welcome papers from authors from around the world and especially welcome the studies of international scientific groups, to compile a global economic image of climate change. We welcome multidisciplinary research and the contribution of a wide spectre of disciplines in the sphere of economics, management, and socio-humanitarian sciences (including cultural sciences, social sciences, law, etc.), which critically discuss the consequences of economic growth for climate change, suggest recommendations for the reduction of the negative impact of the economy on climate change, and form a vision of the reverse climate change based on the economy.