Scope

The Economics of Climate Change section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the socio-economic consequences and mitigation strategies related to climate change.

Led by Prof Angeliki N Menegaki from the Agricultural University of Athens-EU CONEXUS, the section welcomes submissions in the various domains of climate change economics, which address the challenges and opportunities in implementing climate action.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation of economic practices, social interactions, and economic systems to climate change

approaches and mechanisms for utilizing modern economy's capabilities in combating climate change

climate risks and costs of economic growth

decarbonization of the economy and its contribution to climate change mitigation

development of reconstructive use of natural resources for reversing climate change

international climate cooperation and its socio-economic consequences

practical implementation of SDG 13 Climate Action

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the economic mechanisms and tools for addressing climate change and the socio-economic issues related to climate action or inaction. This section encourages multidisciplinary research and contributions from a wide range of disciplines in the fields of economics, management, and socio-humanitarian sciences, which critically discuss the consequences of economic growth on climate change and offer recommendations for reducing the negative impact of the economy on the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the economics of climate change, adaptation of economic practices, decarbonization of the economy, reconstructive use of natural resources, international climate cooperation, and practical implementation of climate action (SDG 13).

The Economics of Climate Change section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on topics unrelated to the socio-economic consequences and mitigation strategies of climate change, such as the entertainment industry or other unrelated fields. These topics do not directly contribute to the understanding of the economic implications and challenges associated with climate change and its mitigation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate change economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.