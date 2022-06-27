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Faculty of Business and Finance, Tunku Abdul Rahman University
Kampar, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Faculty of Business and Finance, Tunku Abdul Rahman University
Kampar, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
University of Gujrat
Gujrat, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Modibbo Adama University of Technology
Yola, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Faculty of Business, Dokuz Eylul University
İzmir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
University of Gaziantep
Gaziantep, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Texas Tech University
Lubbock, United States
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Research Unit in Governance, Competitiveness and Public Policies, Department of Social, Political and Territorial Sciences, University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Faculty of Economics, University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Energy Institute, Istanbul Technical University
Maslak, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Department of Economics, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad
Mashhad, Iran
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics
Department of Technology, Management and Economics, Technical University of Denmark (DTU),
Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Energy Economics