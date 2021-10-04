Scope

The Air Pollution Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing air pollution and its impact on the environment.

Led by Dr. Jane Liu from the University of Toronto, the Air Pollution Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental engineering, which connect interdisciplinary research to develop effective strategies for air pollution control and remediation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air quality analysis, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning

air quality monitoring, including measurements of volatile organic compounds

atmospheric pollution processes, such as emission, chemical production and loss, deposition, and transport

biosphere-atmosphere interactions on air pollution and the greenhouse effect

climatic consequences of air pollutants

CO2 capture technologies

fuel management and control

greenhouse gas reduction technologies

impact of air noise mitigation

ozone modeling

particulate matter transportation

remote sensing of atmospheric pollutants and greenhouse gases

technologies for the reduction of motor vehicle pollution

thermal management solutions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about strategies and technologies for managing and mitigating air pollution and its effects on the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the air pollution management, air quality analysis, monitoring, and mitigation, atmospheric pollution processes, climatic consequences of air pollutants, CO2 capture technologies, fuel management and control, biosphere-atmosphere interactions, air noise mitigation, ozone modeling, particulate matter transportation, remote sensing of atmospheric pollutants, greenhouse gas reduction technologies, and thermal management solutions (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.