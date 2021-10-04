Scope

The Environmental Impact Assessment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of environmental assessment from an engineering perspective.

Led by Dr. Catherine Mulligan from Concordia University, the Environmental Impact Assessment section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental engineering, which contribute to the development of comprehensive approaches for environmental improvement and sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carbon footprinting

decision support systems

development of EIA theory

environmental management

EIA methods and frameworks

exergy analysis

industrial ecology

life cycle assessment

new guidelines and practices related to EIA

novel application of EIA to projects, technologies, processes, and projects

sustainability analysis

tools for EIA

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about novel aspects and innovative applications of environmental impact assessment, ultimately aiming to bridge the gap between assessment and policy and decision-making.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental impact assessment, environmental engineering, and sustainability analysis, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.