soroush abolfathi
University of Warwick
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
University of Warwick
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Concordia University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Democritus University of Thrace
Komotini, Greece
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Coventry University
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Bursa Technical University
Yıldırım, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Gazi University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
French National Instiute for Industrial Environment and Risks (INERIS)
Verneuil-en-Halatte, France
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Amrita School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Coimbatore, India
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Giresun University
Giresun, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Central Mining Institute
Katowice, Poland
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Wilson College, Mumbai
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment
University of Galway
Galway, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Environmental Impact Assessment