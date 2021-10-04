Scope

The Water, Waste and Wastewater Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on pollution control and resource recovery in water, wastewater, and waste treatment.

Led by Dr. Christian Kennes from the University of A Coruña, the Water, Waste and Wastewater Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental engineering, which address and reduce environmental contamination and contribute to protecting our planet.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

groundwater and drinking water treatment

life cycle assessment of water and waste treatment and valorization

modeling of water and waste treatment and valorization

odors and greenhouse gas mitigation and valorization at waste and wastewater treatment plants

resource recovery from water and waste

wastewater and waste treatment technologies (biological, physical, chemical, thermal processes)

wastewater and waste valorization

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about practices of treating water, wastewater, and waste pollution, as well as odor and greenhouse gas mitigation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pollution control, resource recovery, environmental engineering, groundwater and drinking water treatment, life cycle assessment, modeling, odors and greenhouse gas mitigation, and wastewater and waste treatment technologies, in alignment with SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.