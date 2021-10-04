Scope

The Elasmobranch Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of sharks, rays, and skates.

Led by Dr. Johann Mourier from Université de Montpellier, the Elasmobranch Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of elasmobranch research, which contribute to the knowledge and conservation of these species.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal cognition in elasmobranchs

conservation and management plans for threatened species

elasmobranch genetic structure and evolution

elasmobranch taxonomy, distribution, biodiversity, and community assemblages

global changes and anthropogenic impacts affecting elasmobranchs

movement ecology of elasmobranchs

novel tools and techniques for studying elasmobranch science

organismal biology, including reproduction, growth, and physiology in elasmobranchs

trophic ecology of elasmobranchs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of elasmobranch science, including behavior, cognition, ecology, evolution, physiology, and conservation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of elasmobranchs, conservation and management plans, genetic structure and evolution, taxonomy, distribution, biodiversity, community assemblages, global changes and anthropogenic impacts, movement ecology, novel tools and techniques, organismal biology, and trophic ecology, in relation to SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of elasmobranch research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.