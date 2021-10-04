Mission & scope

Frontiers in Fish Science is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the study of fish biology, ecology, and biodiversity.

Led by Field Chief Editor David J. McKenzie from the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Montpellier, Frontiers in Fish Science provides the global community of fish biologists with a journal to disseminate their research. Topics covered in the journal include but are not limited to:

elasmobranch science: dedicated to the study of sharks and rays, a group particularly vulnerable to global anthropogenic pressures

fish biodiversity and conservation: research on patterns of biodiversity within fish populations and communities, with a focus on conservation and sustainable ecosystem management

fish ecology: investigations into all ecological disciplines, from individual behavioral ecology to fish community macroecology

fish experimental biology: research on fish physiology and behavior, both in controlled laboratory settings and in the field

fish genetics and evolutionary biology: studies on genetic population structures, phylogenetic relationships, and evolutionary processes

This broad but inclusive scope spans from fundamental studies to applied research for the conservation of fish and the sustainability of ecosystem services, including fishery resources. The journal particularly encourages multidisciplinary approaches that connect biological levels, from genomic foundations to ecological outcomes, and promotes the development of selected research topics at the forefront of global fish science.

Through research contributions in all aspects of fish biology, Frontiers in Fish Science aims to play a decisive role in advancing our understanding of marine biodiversity, conservation of fish populations, and sustainable management of fishery resources. Consequently, the journal supports the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity and advances UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14: Life Below Water, which aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development, and SDG 2: Zero Hunger, which aims to achieve human food security.

Manuscripts outside the scope of Frontiers in Fish Science include those unrelated to the study of fish biology, or those not aligning with the journal's focus on advancing research in fish science.

Frontiers in Fish Science is committed to advancing the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, fostering future breakthroughs in fish research.