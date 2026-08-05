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Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
Montpellier, France
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Fish Science
Technical University of Denmark
Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Specialty Chief Editor
Fish Ecology
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Fish Experimental Biology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Fish Biodiversity and Conservation