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Université de Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Elasmobranch Science
Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, Florida Atlantic University
Fort Pierce, United States
Associate Editor
Elasmobranch Science
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Elasmobranch Science
Integrated Marine Observing System, University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Elasmobranch Science