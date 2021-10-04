Scope

The Fish Biodiversity and Conservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing our understanding of fish biodiversity and promoting conservation efforts.

Led by Dr. Emanuela Fanelli from Polytechnic University of Marche, the Fish Biodiversity and Conservation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of fish biodiversity and conservation, which aim to address the challenges faced by fish populations and contribute to the development of effective conservation strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aquatic ecosystem restoration initiatives

climate change impacts on fish populations

community involvement in conservation efforts

conservation strategies and policy advocacy

habitat destruction and alteration

impacts of pollution on fish populations and habitats

marine protected areas and fishery restricted areas

overfishing and sustainable fishing practices

public engagement in education campaigns

scientific research on fish biodiversity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors affecting fish biodiversity and the conservation measures necessary to protect and preserve these vital aquatic ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fish biodiversity and conservation, aquatic ecosystem restoration, sustainable fishing practices, and public engagement in education campaigns, in alignment with SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fish biodiversity and conservation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.