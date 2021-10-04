Scope

The Fish Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the ecological interactions of fish species in various aquatic environments.

Led by Dr. Kim Aarestrup from the Technical University of Denmark, the Fish Ecology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of fish ecology, which aim to enhance our comprehension of the complex relationships between fish species and their habitats.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change impacts on fish behavior, migration patterns, reproduction, and population dynamics

ecological impacts of invasive fish species on native fish communities and ecosystem stability

effectiveness of restoration and mitigation in aiding fish movement and production through fragmented river systems

fish behavior, communication, and social interactions

role of fish in providing ecosystem services, such as nutrient cycling and disease regulation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions of fish species with their environment and other organisms, as well as the factors influencing their behavior, migration, and population dynamics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fish ecology, climate change impacts, habitat conservation, and ecosystem stability in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fish ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.