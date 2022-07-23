takaaki abe
College of Bioresource Sciences, Nihon University
Fujisawa, Japan
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
College of Bioresource Sciences, Nihon University
Fujisawa, Japan
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
University of Evora
Évora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)
Ottawa, Canada
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Fukushima Prefectural Fishery Office
Fukushima, Japan
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 5
Chicago, IL, United States
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Department of Marine Biology, Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences, University of Haifa
Mount Carmel, Israel
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Hull International Fisheries Institute, University of Hull
Hull, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA)
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Center for Marine and Environmental Sciences (MARE)
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Comisión de Investigaciones Científicas
La Plata, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
Shizuoka Prefectural Research Institute of Fishery
Yaizu, Japan
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
University of Evora
Évora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Community Reviewer
Fish Ecology