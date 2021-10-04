Scope

The Fish Experimental Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of fish physiology and behavior under various conditions.

Led by Dr. Paolo Domenici from the National Research Council (CNR), the Fish Experimental Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of fish science, which connect the understanding of fish function to their responses to environmental conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavior of fish during predator-prey interactions

field-based experimental work and quantitative observations of fish behavior and ecophysiology

fish locomotion, including energetics, kinematics, behavior, and muscle physiology

investigations of relationships among physiological and behavioral traits

laboratory studies focusing on the effect of environmental factors on fish ecophysiology and behavior

physiological functions at the whole-animal level, such as respiration, metabolism, reproduction, hormones, osmoregulation, and sensory systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological and behavioral aspects of fish in relation to their environment and ecological framework.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fish physiology, behavior, and ecophysiology in relation to environmental conditions, predator-prey interactions, and ecological frameworks, contributing to SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fish science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.