Scope

The Fish Genetics and Evolutionary Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of fish evolution, spatial connectivity, and conservation.

Led by Dr. Costas Tsigenopoulos from the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR), the Fish Genetics and Evolutionary Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of fish science, which contribute to the effective management and conservation of fish populations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive diversity and genetic structure for the conservation and effective management of wild populations under threat from overfishing and climate change

application of environmental DNA for detection of invasive species and quantification of fish communities' composition

hybridization and introgression between fish species, as well as interaction of native with aquaculture stocks

new genomic tools and innovative approaches and methodologies to advance evolutionary studies in fish

phylogenetics, systematics, and taxonomy through the production of large amounts of genomic data or genome assemblies

phylogeography and molecular ecology

spatial patterns of genetic variation and connectivity of marine and freshwater fish

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic, evolutionary, and ecological aspects of fish populations, as well as their conservation and management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fish genetics, evolution, conservation, and effective management of fish populations, contributing to SDGs 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fish science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.