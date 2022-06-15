Mission & scope

The mission of Frontiers in Fungal Biology is to bring the different fields of mycology together, with the ultimate goal of publishing research that makes a difference to people’s lives. Fungal biology spans agricultural, medical and applied industrial fields, yet it is a poorly represented biological field in colleges and universities. This journal aims to create a single platform for the different fields of fungal biology where researchers can learn from one another, so that human, animal and plant life can be improved.

We aim to publish significant research findings on all aspects of fungal biology to enhance our ability to decipher the nature of the complex interactions of fungi. This includes fungal secondary metabolites and mycotoxins, host-fungal interactions in humans, animals and plants, fungi in agriculture, fungal biodiversity and taxonomic and phylogenetic studies, fungal genomics, and fungal biotechnology.

The specialty section 'Fungi and Their Interactions' in Frontiers in Microbiology has now closed following the launch of Frontiers in Fungal Biology.

For more information, please contact fungalbiology@frontiersin.org.

Specialty sections and their Chief Editors:

- Fungi-Animal Interactions (scope)

Prof. Chengshu Wang, Shanghai Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

- Fungal Genomics and Evolution (scope)

Prof. Toni Gabaldón, Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain

- Fungal Biotechnology (scope)

Dr. Scott E. Baker, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, USA

- Fungi-Plant Interactions (scope)

Dr. Raffaella Balestrini, Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection, Italian National Research Council, Italy

-Fungal Physiology and Metabolism (scope)

Prof. N. Louise Glass, University of California, Berkeley, USA

- Marine and Freshwater Fungi (scope)

Prof. Nina Gunde-Cimerman, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia

- Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins (scope)

Prof. Antonio Moretti, Institute of Sciences of Food Production, Italian National Research Council, Italy

Other projected specialty sections:

- Fungi-Environment Interactions (Fungi-Soil, Fungi-Microbe...)