Mission & scope

Frontiers in Fungal Biology is a multidisciplinary journal indexed in the DOAJ, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and Web of Science (ESCI) that investigates all aspects of fungal biology to better understand fungi's complex interactions.

With an international editorial board, led by Field Chief Editor Gustavo Henrique Goldman (University of São Paulo, Brazil), this journalcombines agricultural, medical, and industrial mycology to study fungal interactions and improve human, animal, and plant lives.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

fungal biotechnology

fungal genomics and evolution

fungal physiology and metabolism

fungal secondary metabolites and mycotoxins

fungi-animal interactions

fungi-environment interactions (fungi-soil, fungi-microbe...)

fungi-plant interactions

marine and freshwater fungi.

Frontiers in Fungal Biology welcomes submissions that advance findings on all aspects of fungal biology, including fungal secondary metabolites and mycotoxins, host-fungal interactions in humans, animals and plants, fungi in agriculture, fungal biodiversity and taxonomic and phylogenetic studies, fungal genomics, and fungal biotechnology.

This journal also encourages submissions that support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: good health and well-being, SDG 14: life below water, and SDG 15: life on land.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Fungal Biology is committed to advancing developments in fungal biology research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.